Some simple ways to use AI to break you out of biases
Ethan Mollick
26

March 2023

People often ask me how to use AI. Here's an overview with lots of links.
Ethan Mollick
28
AI multiplies your efforts. I found out by how much...
Ethan Mollick
50
7 days of new AI technologies shows us that everything is happening very fast.
Ethan Mollick
25
Here are five strategies and prompts that work for GPT-3.5 & GPT-4
Ethan Mollick
22
We often lose momentum because of something small. AI can help.
Ethan Mollick
14
The future is already here, we just need to figure out a few details.
Ethan Mollick
23
A compendium of things I didn't think AI should be able to do
Ethan Mollick
18
Bing AI is a huge leap over ChatGPT, but you have to learn its quirks
Ethan Mollick
21

February 2023

I keep getting fooled by AI, and it seems like others are, too.
Ethan Mollick
15
What is this AI thing? The wrong model can lead us astray
Ethan Mollick
13
We had a brief glimpse of two different types of AI. Both are significant
Ethan Mollick
29
