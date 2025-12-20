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An opinionated guide to which AI to use to do stuff
The Summer 2026 Edition
Jul 23
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Ethan Mollick
1,071
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June 2026
The twilight of the chatbots
How work changes along the exponential
Jun 30
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Ethan Mollick
757
97
67
What it feels like to work with Mythos
Claude Fable represents another big jump in AI
Jun 9
•
Ethan Mollick
2,173
202
223
Co-Existence and the End of Co-Intelligence
Also: how pitch a book to an AI!
Jun 4
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Ethan Mollick
927
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May 2026
Choosing to Stay Human
If you go to your favorite social media site, you will find it full of posts that start to look suspiciously similar to each other:
May 26
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Ethan Mollick
1,280
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177
April 2026
Sign of the future: GPT-5.5
One impressive step on the curve
Apr 23
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Ethan Mollick
1,153
90
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March 2026
Claude Dispatch and the Power of Interfaces
We often lack the tools for the job, even if the AI is capable enough
Mar 31
•
Ethan Mollick
840
70
49
The Shape of the Thing
Where we are right now, and what likely happens next
Mar 12
•
Ethan Mollick
1,022
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February 2026
A Guide to Which AI to Use in the Agentic Era
It's not just chatbots anymore
Feb 18
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Ethan Mollick
2,067
136
214
January 2026
Management as AI superpower
Thriving in a world of agents
Jan 27
•
Ethan Mollick
1,139
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118
Claude Code and What Comes Next
With the right tools, AI can accomplish impressive things
Jan 7
•
Ethan Mollick
1,417
132
130
December 2025
The Shape of AI: Jaggedness, Bottlenecks and Salients
And why Nano Banana Pro is such a big deal
Dec 20, 2025
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Ethan Mollick
701
82
82
© 2026 Ethan Mollick
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