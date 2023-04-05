One Useful Thing
Thinking companion, companion for thinking
Some simple ways to use AI to break you out of biases
Ethan Mollick
Apr 5
March 2023
How to use AI to do practical stuff: A new guide
People often ask me how to use AI. Here's an overview with lots of links.
Ethan Mollick
Mar 29
Superhuman: What can AI do in 30 minutes?
AI multiplies your efforts. I found out by how much...
Ethan Mollick
Mar 25
Acceleration.
7 days of new AI technologies shows us that everything is happening very fast.
Ethan Mollick
Mar 23
Using AI to make teaching easier & more impactful
Here are five strategies and prompts that work for GPT-3.5 & GPT-4
Ethan Mollick
Mar 17
How to... use AI to unstick yourself
We often lose momentum because of something small. AI can help.
Ethan Mollick
Mar 14
Secret Cyborgs: The Present Disruption in Three Papers
The future is already here, we just need to figure out a few details.
Ethan Mollick
Mar 8
Feats to astonish and amaze
A compendium of things I didn't think AI should be able to do
Ethan Mollick
Mar 5
Power and Weirdness: How to Use Bing AI
Bing AI is a huge leap over ChatGPT, but you have to learn its quirks
Ethan Mollick
Mar 2
February 2023
How to Get an AI to Lie to You in Three Simple Steps
I keep getting fooled by AI, and it seems like others are, too.
Ethan Mollick
Feb 26
Blinded by Analogies
What is this AI thing? The wrong model can lead us astray
Ethan Mollick
Feb 23
The future, soon: what I learned from Bing's AI
We had a brief glimpse of two different types of AI. Both are significant
Ethan Mollick
Feb 19
