One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethan Mollick's avatar
Ethan Mollick
Jun 2

I didn't mention it in the post but given discussions on social media, it is worth noting the the environmental impact of an individual image is negligible, while in aggregate it it obviously compounds.

The MIT Technology Review found that generating an image took 2,282 joules, which is equivalent to 5 seconds running a microwave or 14 seconds of a laptop. https://www.technologyreview.com/2025/05/20/1116327/ai-energy-usage-climate-footprint-big-tech/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Peter Gaffney's avatar
Peter Gaffney
Jun 1

What's more frightening -- the threat of AI domination or the prospect of the Otters musical?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
51 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ethan Mollick
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture