Aug 7

This feels like the end of prompt engineering and the beginning of collaborative cognition. What struck me most was the shift from commanding AI to co-existing with it. It no longer waits for instruction but, as you wrote, "does things"

Which makes me wonder when tools begin to suggest goals, not just complete them, whose values are embedded in those suggestions? What assumptions, defaults, and worldviews quietly steer the “next best step”?

I’m fascinated (and slightly unsettled) by the idea that we’ll soon spend less time telling AI what to do and more time deciding whether we agree with what it’s already done.

Aug 7

We’re witnessing the collapse of the boundary between user and developer. If GPT-5 continues to make software creation this effortless, the distinction between “writing code” and “describing behavior” becomes semantic. Everyone becomes a software creator, not because they learn to code, but because code itself becomes optional. The real implication isn’t democratization, it’s proliferation: more software, built faster, by more people, for more use cases than we’ve ever planned for. I don't think we're ready for such proliferation.

Being able to distinguish between good and bad software and curation becomes increasingly important.

