The Bull & The Bot
Nov 12

Two thoughts here:

First, one of the biggest blockers to meaningful AI adoption is this belief in a “silver bullet” solution. In reality, customizability is AI’s greatest strength, and knowing how to tailor it to how you actually work is the most powerful way to leverage it. We no longer have to contort ourselves to fit into systems built by others; AI finally lets us build systems that adapt to our quirks and workflows. But that only happens if you spend real time with it. Organizations need to invest serious time and resources into tinkering (testing different models, use cases, and configurations) to discover what truly fits. Vendors can provide the menu, but only you can figure out what actually works by using it, iterating, and “interviewing” the AI, as Ethan puts it.

Second, as you noted, different models are now clearly better at different tasks. That reality makes model-agnostic solutions increasingly valuable. The advantage today isn’t just having your own proprietary LLM; it’s being able to seamlessly access and orchestrate across multiple models. A year ago, owning an LLM was the moat. Now, the real moat is flexibility - being able to partner with, switch between, and productize multiple models around user needs.

Arbituram
Nov 12

"Companies spend a lot of money to hire people who are better than average at their job and would be especially careful if the person they are hiring is in charge of advising many others."

I enjoy your analysis but the boundless optimism here regarding corporate rigour is, uh, interesting.

