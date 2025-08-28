One Useful Thing

Patrick Cosgrove
Aug 28

I want to be optimistic for when we have ASI (Artificial Super Intelligence). My reasoning is simple. Every day the headline news proves conclusively that leaders of nations and their governments are not especially intelligent. If they were, they would realise that climate change, warfare, famine, and other factors that could lead to societal and environmental collapse are all the results of poor decision-making or no decision-making - particularly when so many solutions to these problems exist but are ignored. No individual leader, government, corporate or organisational body is capable of taking decisions free from, variously, political bias, personal prejudice, revenge, religious belief, greed, feelings of animosity to others etc, etc. I can, however, imagine an Artificial Super Intelligence, that can do far better than this. Of course, the creation of this utopia depends entirely on the motives of the people behind it. I wouldn't trust Musk or Zuckerberg as far as I could throw them. Of course, if it really is super intelligent, it will be clever enough to ignore any nefarious instructions it's been given. By then, I also hope, ChatGPT will have stopped saying, "That's a really good question".

Kaylee Kerin
Aug 28

It wasn't that long ago that we had NO way to verify information, besides trust or experience. We've lived in a small period of time where verification of events or information was even possible.

Ultimately, we have to resort back to the old technique of asking people we know are reliable. Sadly, we also know exactly how bad the human memory is with creative reconstruction, so the window of having objectively verifiable events may be coming to a close.

The progress also makes me wonder about the inherent issues with our languages for conveying meaning. The more I use LLMs, the more it feels like conveying meaning was always just one big game of Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra.

Different languages and dialects can be used to convey a variety of intents. "Who be eat'in cookies?" conveys a very different idea than "Who is eating cookies?". It's much closer to "Who is known for eating cookies?". The simple grammar feature, and understanding of it - can drastically change the meaning of the phrase.

We are finally going to have to accept the humanities people into the tech playhouse.

