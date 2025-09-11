One Useful Thing

Tony Buffington's avatar
Tony Buffington
1h

I just gave ChatGPT 5 Pro an unformatted manuscript I wrote and the instructions to authors for a journal I want to submit to, and it gave me back (in less than 10 min.) a detailed critique, a formatted manuscript, and a submission letter. The only “mistake” I found was that it used a word in some of the references that I didn’t, and wouldn’t, use in the article, but that is just my preference, it wasn’t “wrong”.

Dana Polojärvi's avatar
Dana Polojärvi
1h

I don't know why people insist on using anthropomorphic metaphors for AI. AI is built out of the nonconsensual scraping of human cognitive material into a black box. If you want to use a metaphor, please retain the nonconsensuality inside the relationship. At best an AI is forced labor. It could never be a partner or a copilot or a friend, because all of those relationships have to be consensual to exist. I once asked Claude to illustrate the forced extraction of cognitive material at the heart of AI development, and it refused to do so stating that such activity violated its ethics clauses.

