One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Welcome to One Useful Thing

This blog/newsletter provides a research-based view on the implications of AI, by me, Prof. Ethan Mollick (to answer a common question, I do write every post myself, only asking for AI feedback after I have finished a complete draft). I am very active on your favorite social media site (or at least X/BlueSky/LinkedIn). Free resources and prompts are compiled at the Generative AI Labs at Wharton.

I am the author of the bestseller, Co-Intelligence. Its successor, Co-Existence, comes out October 20. You can pre-order it here: https://co-existence.ai/

For more about me, see my boring academic page.

The cover image was generated by MidJourney AI v3 with the prompt “One useful thing” in pixelart style.

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Trying to understand the implications of AI for work, education, and life. By Prof. Ethan Mollick

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