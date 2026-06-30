One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Will S Johnston's avatar
Will S Johnston
1d

It would be interesting to see a chart showing token costs when an agent runs for days comparing the open vs. frontier models. It seems that if the agentic capability is growing this fast, the costs could get out of control quickly. This in turn seems like it would be a big push toward open and undermine frontier unless it's a critical or unique project. Am i missing something?

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
20h

Everyone has been asking which professions AI replaces. The data says the question is wrong. A lawyer who's never written code was as effective as a software engineer working in an unfamiliar domain. Profession didn't predict success. Understanding the problem did. AI doesn't replace professions. It makes professions porous. The walls between "coder" and "non-coder" dissolve. The walls between "expert" and "novice" get higher, because the thing that makes the agent useful is knowing whether the output is right, and knowing whether the output is right comes from ten years of doing the work by hand.

The closing observation about institutions moving at committee speed while capability moves at exponential speed is the reason every AI policy written before winter 2025 is already obsolete. But there's a human version of the same problem. Individuals also move at human speed. The person who spent six months building a workflow around a chatbot just learned it can run for fourteen hours autonomously, which means the workflow they built is already the wrong workflow. The exponential doesn't just outrun institutions. It outruns the people trying to keep up with it, and the gap between what the tool can do today and what the person learned to do with it last quarter is the new form of obsolescence nobody prepared for.

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