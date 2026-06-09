One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Dov Jacobson's avatar
Dov Jacobson
5d

Software was a field in which human genius, even individual genius, could flourish against

corporate titans. (See Linux or Minecraft).

But a future in which software is created by burning through tokens is one where capital again rules

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Carsten Bergenholtz's avatar
Carsten Bergenholtz
5d

In case anyone is interested, had ChatGPT 5.5 Pro review the paper produced by Fable https://chatgpt.com/s/t_6a284f7783b4819191f96c0c5c5d638e. "Overall, the paper has a strong empirical setting, unusually transparent pre-registration language, and a potentially interesting “beliefs read verdicts; ventures follow money” result. But I would treat this as a major-revision paper, mainly because the strongest claims are not the registered ones and because several central constructs are fragile." In other words, a solid paper and the "flaws" are not major errors but elements that are typically modified during a review process. Note, I haven't read the paper fully myself.

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