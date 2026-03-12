One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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The Human ARC's avatar
The Human ARC
3d

What jumps out is how quickly 'managing AIs' becomes another room where we're expected to be coherent and composed before we've built any shared norms for doing that. We're reshaping work structures faster than we're reshaping the stories people tell themselves about their own agency inside those structures. That gap, the curve outpacing the human narrative, is where a lot of the coming whiplash will live. Great insights!

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Sam Conniff's avatar
Sam Conniff
3d

"Uncertainty is not the same as helplessness" Amen. From our research: what paralyses people about AI isn't the tool(s) or hockey sticks, it's the unresolvable consequences. And the antidote isn't expertise or seriousness; it's curiosity. Play turns uncertainty from a threat into a threshold. There's a professional case for fun that most organisations haven't figured out yet, or are tripping up on trying to take all this seriously!

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