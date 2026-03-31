One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Tom Goodwin's avatar
Tom Goodwin
Mar 31

Finally, an otter watching map built around my needs.

I got to be honest, I've found AI to be deeply impressive, wildly profound, utterly magical, but often rather useless. This idea reads all my emails, scans my calendar, compares with my notion, access my past articles and prepares a prep doc for me, is wildly impressive, but not remotely exciting.

I can do this myself in seconds, I have a memory, I know what's important instinctively , I can't help but think that most people who rate this stuff have never really done a normal job

Perhaps I'm being miserable because you have to triple check everything, perhaps it's because if a briefing document is even slightly wrong, it could scupper a massively important meeting.

This stuff seems to be designed for people that don't do especially important things all day long but are mega busy. Sorry but I'm the opposite, if a meeting's worth so little to me that I'm going to get AI to prepare me for it, I'm going to just cancel the meeting , it's not worth my time being in it.

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Josh Devon's avatar
Josh Devon
Mar 31

We’ve been really thinking about UI (and conversational UI) in the age of agents and meeting the users where they are. For our agent control plane, we have a GUI for our natural language policy studio for security and GRC teams. For developers, we have a TUI that meets them where they are in the terminal so that they can better build and guide their agents that need to adhere to rules set by others. Wrote more about this here:

https://substack.com/@joshdevon/note/c-235648237

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