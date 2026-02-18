One Useful Thing

What really struck me reading this is how quickly the problem shifts from model capability to organisational design.

Once AI can reliably handle multi-step work, the hard question stops being which system is smartest and becomes how companies actually structure delegation, supervision, and accountability when the “worker” is software.

It feels like a lot of organisations are still treating this as a tooling decision, when in practice it’s already becoming an operating model question. We’re seeing that shift happen pretty quickly inside enterprise teams now.

Love this! One thing I'd add is that while Gemini has the weakest general-purpose harness, the NotebookLM + Gemini integration is powerful (especially paired with Google's significantly larger context windows).

Previously, when my notebook couldn't answer something because it wasn't in my sources, I had to leave NotebookLM, search elsewhere, and reconcile manually. Now Gemini lets me combine my uploaded sources with live web information in a single conversation.

Two examples:

For podcast pre-production, I upload a guest's book, previous interviews, and biography into NotebookLM, then attach that notebook to Gemini and ask it to cross-reference my sources with their most recent public statements or interviews I haven't captured yet — so I can spot where their thinking has shifted and prepare sharper questions.

For lesson & curriculum design, I upload curriculum standards, past lesson plans, and student feedback. NotebookLM synthesizes gaps and aligns objectives, then in Gemini I can ask it to find current news / real-world examples from the web that bring a specific learning objective to life; without losing the grounding in my actual materials.

