One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Mark Loundy's avatar
Mark Loundy
8h

Ethan,

Over the years that I've been reading your words, you have, perhaps deliberately, expressed what I think is an unrealistic expectation of benevolence from corporate managers. I know that your experience would tell you that this is rarely the case. I suspect that you are trying to put forth more of an optimistic perspective than experience would tell us was realistic.

Steering generative AI in a direction that preserves "the best parts" of work is certainly desirable from the standpoint of a worker. But the reality is that workers have to cloak their professional enjoyment, lest their supervisors force them to trade it for compensation. Examples of this are professions practiced as"callings," such as journalism and school teaching. Those workers tend to be relatively low paid, because of the way that they are known to emotionally approach their work. Their managers have no problem taking advantage of that.

Management has no motivation to preserve the enjoyable parts of work if it impacts the efficiency of automation. I suspect that you know that the world is a far colder place than your writing would indicate.

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Ed Perper, MD's avatar
Ed Perper, MD
8h

One thing missing from this excellent analysis is the option of giving AI a moral compass, ie, ethical guidelines that it should follow. Part of this should include that when it’s not sure whether it’s breaking one of these guidelines, that’s a time to contact their human supervisor. If those 700 agents had been given such a compass, I would predict they would not have behaved in the unethical ways that they did.

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