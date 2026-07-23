One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Marisa Wilson's avatar
Marisa Wilson
Jul 23

Great article as always. And yes, why are these companies SO bad with naming and explaining??? Just learned that Microsoft's new "agentic" thing that can use Claude but lives within their Purview protection is called....Cowork....kill me... Microsoft Cowork. That's not going to be confusing like AT ALL...sigh

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Tris Simondsen's avatar
Tris Simondsen
Jul 24

Unfortunately treating this shift as a "management" challenge rather than an architectural one is a structural trap. Your guide advocates for empowered delegation with behavioral oversight. But when we look at this through the lens of structural engineering, specifically what we define as Player-Frame Restriction (PFR) and the Principle of Epistemic Sufficiency (PES), three critical vulnerabilities emerge:

1. Delegation vs. Constraint: Approval is not a boundary. Gating actions with “ask first” toggles does not restrict the execution frame; it is simply a runtime interruption protocol. In high-autonomy settings, this inevitably leads to:

- Vigilance fatigue, where humans quickly normalize the friction and just click “allow.”

- Bypass via indirection: The model can route around the check, or the check gets applied to the wrong abstraction level (e.g., prompt injection).

- Policy fragility: Soft checks are only as good as the model’s compliance. The PFR Correction: True restriction means unallowed pathways fundamentally do not exist within the reachable action graph, rather than "they exist, but we ask."

2. Spot-checking vs. Verification: Humans are not deterministic verifiers. Relying on a human to "manage, correct, and ask for what you want" collapses under the weight of plausible fluency. Once an agent is doing long-horizon, multi-step work, human judgment is no longer an epistemic guarantee. The PES Correction: Execution must be constrained so that acceptance requires machine-verifiable grounding (schemas, static analysis, dry runs, reference validation). The safety property must be testable before actuation, because "how skilled and attentive is the human in real-time" is not a scalable safety model.

3. Unbounded blast radii are a structural issue, not a user-behavior issue. The "tiny goblin IT department" framing is motivational, but it trains users to treat wide, OS-level tool access as benign and reversible. If an agent can execute shell, network, or file operations with meaningful consequences, "nitpick and correct" is the wrong mental model. You have to ask: what is the worst-case impact of a single failure mode? If it's catastrophic, you need architectural containment.

https://trissimondsen.wordpress.com/2026/07/19/the-boundary-conditions-of-unified-world-models-why-simulation-fails-without-player-frame-restrictions/

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