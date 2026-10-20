One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Marcel van Driel's avatar
Marcel van Driel
Oct 20

Pre ordered the ebook (which for some reason is not available today but in two days in The Netherlands)

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Barney Lerten's avatar
Barney Lerten
Oct 20

This is sort of why I think the publishing world needs to catch up with the times finally. I've had a vision called the Now Edition for some time. Why do we call things ebooks when they are just replicas of dead tree books stuck in an old fashioned publishing system? Why aren't they as fresh as today and as deep as the best literature, with social interaction with the authors and each other one click away? I guess the logistics, legalities and monetization are challenges but certainly not unable to be overcome. I even mocked one up in Floot.

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