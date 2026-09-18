One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Patrick Cermeno's avatar
Patrick Cermeno
Sep 19Edited

I really love this framing, particularly because it feels almost independent of where AI goes next.

Models may continue improving at a breathtaking pace. Development may slow. We may deliberately put some brakes on adoption, especially in places like education. But none of that changes the underlying idea: people who bring deep knowledge, wide knowledge, taste, and agency to AI are going to get very different things from it than people who cannot—or simply choose not to.

But reading this made me wonder about something underneath those four advantages: What makes us want to use them?

I notice this very clearly in my own work.

When I’m doing something I don’t care deeply about—necessary process work that simply needs to get done—I use AI largely for efficiency. Help me finish it. Make sure it’s correct. Make it reasonably good. Let’s move on.

And frankly, that seems like a perfectly sensible use of AI.

But when I’m working on something I genuinely care about, my relationship with AI is completely different. I lead. I argue with it. I reject things. I bring in obscure connections. I keep refining. I try things I’m not sure will work. I know enough about the work to recognize when the AI is brilliant, when it is mediocre, and when it has confidently wandered off a cliff.

In other words, when I care deeply about the work, I naturally start doing exactly the things described here: bringing deep knowledge, wide knowledge, taste, and agency into the collaboration.

So I wonder if care—or ownership—is an important precondition for the four advantages.

And that leads me back to education.

I work in digital learning in a school district, and one of the things we are wrestling with is how we help teachers and students develop a relationship with AI that extends their thinking rather than simply replacing effort.

But maybe we also need to examine the work itself.

If a student experiences an assignment primarily as something imposed that needs to be completed, using AI as an expedient shortcut is a fairly predictable response: Make the thing. Get me through this.

Would we see a different relationship with AI if more of the work involved questions students genuinely wanted answered, problems they had some ownership of, ideas they cared about, or products they actually wanted to make good?

I don’t mean that every task needs to be passion-driven. Learning requires practice, foundations, and sometimes doing things that aren’t particularly exciting. But perhaps an AI-rich world makes ownership and genuine intellectual investment more important than they were before.

Because otherwise I worry about a new kind of divide.

Not primarily between people who have access to AI and people who don’t, but between people who bring enough knowledge, curiosity, taste, ownership, and agency to use AI to make something better than either could have made alone—and people who mostly use increasingly powerful systems to get increasingly polished versions of work they never particularly cared about in the first place.

Maybe the educational challenge isn’t only teaching people how to work with AI this way.

Maybe it is creating enough work worth caring about that they actually want to.

(** I read Ethan Mollick’s article carefully and thought deeply about how it connected to my own experience. I then spoke my thoughts into ChatGPT in a stream of consciousness and asked it to help organize them into a comment using the structure I provided. I told it to draw only from my thoughts and the article, then revised the draft several times to make sure it accurately reflected what I meant. AI helped with organization and polish, but the ideas and point of view were mine.)

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Marcel van Driel's avatar
Marcel van Driel
Sep 18

I had a genuine WTF moment when I played Zork 3D.

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