One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Ethan Mollick's avatar
Ethan Mollick
7d

People asked for me to upload the Bitter Lesson video from this piece to YouTube, so here you are: https://youtu.be/OAwat51S_Sk

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Philip Wilkinson's avatar
Philip Wilkinson
Oct 1

That video is genius!!! Deserves to be a viral sensation

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