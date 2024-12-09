There are several types of work where AI can be particularly useful, given the current capabilities and limitations of LLMs. Though this list is based in science, it draws even more from experience. Like any form of wisdom, using AI well requires holding opposing ideas in mind: it can be transformative yet must be approached with skepticism, powerful yet prone to subtle failures, essential for some tasks yet actively harmful for others. I also want to caveat that you shouldn't take this list too seriously except as inspiration - you know your own situation best, and local knowledge matters more than any general principles. With all that out of the way, below are several types of tasks where AI can be especially useful, given current capabilities—and some scenarios where you should remain wary.

5 Times Not to Use AI

Before diving into the specific cases where AI use is problematic, we can set aside the obvious scenarios - using AI for illegal purposes, in high-stakes situations where errors could be catastrophic, or for decisions that ethically require human work. Beyond these clear-cut cases, here are five subtle but important areas where AI use can be counterproductive:

When you need to learn and synthesize new ideas or information. Asking for a summary is not the same as reading for yourself. Asking AI to solve a problem for you is not an effective way to learn, even if it feels like it should be. To learn something new, you are going to have to do the reading and thinking yourself, though you may still find an AI helpful for parts of the learning process. When very high accuracy is required. The problem with AI errors, the infamous hallucinations, is that, because of how LLMs work, the errors are going to be very plausible. Hallucinations are therefore very hard to spot, and research suggests that people don’t even try, “falling asleep at the wheel” and not paying attention. Hallucinations can be reduced, but not eliminated. (However, many tasks in the real world are tolerant of error - humans make mistakes, too - and it may be that AI is less error-prone than humans in certain cases) When you do not understand the failure modes of AI. AI doesn’t fail exactly like a human. You know it can hallucinate, but that is only one form of error: AIs often try to persuade you that they are right, or they might become sycophantic and agree with your incorrect answer. You need to use AI enough to understand these risks. When the effort is the point. In many areas, people need to struggle with a topic to succeed - writers rewrite the same page, academics revisit a theory many times. By shortcutting that struggle, no matter how frustrating, you may lose the ability to reach the vital “aha” moment. When AI is bad. This may seem obvious, but AI is bad at things you wouldn’t expect (counting the number of r’s in the word “strawberry”) and good at things you wouldn’t expect (writing a Shakespearean sonnet about how hard it is to count the number of r’s in the word strawberry where the first letter of every line spells out two fruits). Unfortunately, there is no general manual to tell you the shape of the Jagged Frontier of AI abilities, which are constantly evolving. Trial and error, and sharing information with peers, is vital to figuring this out.

Knowing when to use AI turns out to be a form of wisdom, not just technical knowledge. Like most wisdom, it's somewhat paradoxical: AI is often most useful where we're already expert enough to spot its mistakes, yet least helpful in the deep work that made us experts in the first place. It works best for tasks we could do ourselves but shouldn't waste time on, yet can actively harm our learning when we use it to skip necessary struggles. And perhaps most importantly, wisdom means knowing that these patterns will keep shifting as AI capabilities evolve, and as more research comes in, requiring us to keep questioning our assumptions about where it helps and where it hinders.

