One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Ethan Mollick's avatar
Ethan Mollick
1h

Open source code for Portals: https://github.com/emollick/ai-portals

For Auden: https://github.com/emollick/auden-class

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Todd's avatar
Todd
1h

It seems to me we keep moving the goal posts for AI. Somehow it seems AGI has shifted from “artificial general intelligence”, which I’ve always read as “as good as a typical human might be” to “as good as any expert in any field”.

I’m an academic. I can do peer review and literature searches and mentor grad students. But I can’t devise a business plan well, and certainly not as well as you would expect from MBA students at the end of the semester. I can’t do videography or compose music. I can’t reverse engineer hardware. And if you asked me to do any of those things, I could probably learn to do them tolerably well in time. Because I am curious and capable and intelligent. But it would take me months or years to do one of those tasks competently, and I suspect I would still do it less competently than Fable 5.2.

I suspect that I am a reasonable example of a “general intelligence”, and I don’t really know how I can deserve that accolade without it also being given to where AI is, right this second.

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