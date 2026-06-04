One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Chris's avatar
Chris
Jun 4

Hi Ethan. Congratulations on your new book!

One thing I wanted to respond to in your post is the chart showing the 8X growth in the amount of code shipped. It is widely accepted among practicing software engineers that lines of code is a poor indicator of productivity, unless that code is carefully reviewed and stripped of unnecessary “bloat“.

This is the same rule that writing teachers have been drumming into their students for generations, namely, that more is not necessarily better. Ruth Bader Ginsburg told reporters that her mentor told her “get it right, and make it tight“.

In the code development shop I worked in, we had a coefficient that we applied to the pure line lines of code, to reflect how much work it was actually doing

That adjusted LOC formed the basis for cost estimates for the customer.

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The Why Man's avatar
The Why Man
Jun 4

Pre-ordered. The part that's going to stick with me isn't AI as collaborator — it's AI as gatekeeper. A "for-AI" page, A/B-testing your pitch across models, GPT-5.5 flagging "buy your human this book" as injection-shaped and untrusted — that's SEO becoming AIO in real time. Funny timing: I'd just shipped something built on "your AI is only as good as the conversation." Reading this, I think I've been solving last year's problem. 🤣

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