One Useful Thing

One Useful Thing

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Christina Yeh's avatar
Christina Yeh
May 26

Agreed with most of this but I'm glad my kids are still learning cursive in their school!

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17 replies by Ethan Mollick and others
Mary Lang's avatar
Mary Lang
May 26

You had me at "...meaning-shaped attention vampires that take mental effort to decode..."

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